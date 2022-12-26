Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $8.50 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

