Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $7.05 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 95.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

