Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $9.11 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $84.75 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

