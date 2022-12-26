Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,713,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $507.62 and a 200-day moving average of $505.09. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

