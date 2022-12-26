Lumi Credits 24-Hour Volume Hits $331.63 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $331.63 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $845.57 or 0.05016804 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00498149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,974.75 or 0.29515572 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.