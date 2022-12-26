MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,492.66

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002793 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $2,492.66 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars.

