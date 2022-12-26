Maker (MKR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.65 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $541.90 or 0.03215709 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $529.78 million and $13.65 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $880.64 or 0.05225772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00497817 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.62 or 0.29495910 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

