Mammoth (MMT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,536.09

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $16,536.09 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014491 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020376 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00227380 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00357202 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,690.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

