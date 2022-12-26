Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Lessened by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $338.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.23. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.