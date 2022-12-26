Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 136,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,970,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.0% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 419,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86,577 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 541,054 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,651. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

