Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $120.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

