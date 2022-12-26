Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $136.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average of $155.39.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.