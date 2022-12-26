Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.84 Million in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

