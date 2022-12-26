Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $67.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

