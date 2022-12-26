Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,248 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

MO stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

