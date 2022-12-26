Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 16,738 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.