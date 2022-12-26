Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.26 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.87.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

