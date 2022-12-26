McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $267.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.44. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

