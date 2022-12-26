Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 4.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

NYSE LH traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $231.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

