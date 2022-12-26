Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.46. 52,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

