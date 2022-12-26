Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,133 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,810. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

