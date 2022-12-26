Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 3.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $120.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.