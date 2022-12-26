Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. 20,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,070. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.62%.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,120.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

