Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,349. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.88. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $223,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,102,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

