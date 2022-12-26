Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CB traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.65. 27,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.