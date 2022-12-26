Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

EW traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. 93,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.65.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

