Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 164,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,144,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 983,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USMV stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $72.37. 2,544,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34.

