Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $703.94. 11,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,116. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

