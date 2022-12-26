Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $267.36. 1,848,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,548,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

