Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,793,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 93,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,106. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

