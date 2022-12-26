Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE LOW traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $201.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,135. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average is $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

