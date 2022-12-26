Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.45. 98,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,965. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

