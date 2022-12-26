Metadium Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (META) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Metadium has a total market cap of $27.49 million and approximately $511,505.22 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.35 or 0.05293671 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00497464 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.02 or 0.29475016 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

