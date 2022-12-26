Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

