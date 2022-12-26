MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) PT Lowered to €12.00

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from €16.00 ($17.02) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MorphoSys from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 688.39% and a negative net margin of 357.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

