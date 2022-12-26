Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.50.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.