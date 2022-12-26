Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.60.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $293.37 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.52.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

