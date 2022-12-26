MXC (MXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.81 Million

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, MXC has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $97.00 million and $12.81 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC token can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.03811768 USD and is up 17.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $11,526,918.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

