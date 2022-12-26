Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NTZ opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.31% of Natuzzi worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

