Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of NTZ opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $16.09.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.