New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

