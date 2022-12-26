New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,394 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Flowers Foods worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

FLO traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

