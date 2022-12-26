New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,550 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.42. 47,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.