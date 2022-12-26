New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,271 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,329. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

