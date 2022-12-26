New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,271 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.90. 34,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,329. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

