New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,000. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

