Ninepoint Partners LP Has $696,000 Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $899,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,818,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $33.85. 34,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,882. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 52.42%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

