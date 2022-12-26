Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,000. Antero Resources comprises about 1.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.13% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AR stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.93. 82,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,796. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.51. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.