Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases Shares of 2,000,000 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,840,000. Vermilion Energy comprises about 5.0% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 1.23% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VET. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,547,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 522.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after buying an additional 766,822 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $13,498,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 168.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 725,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 455,583 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

