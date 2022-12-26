Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, December 28th

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, December 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 28th.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NPSCY opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.16 billion for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

