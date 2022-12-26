NULS (NULS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $695,623.56

NULS (NULS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $18.99 million and $695,623.56 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

